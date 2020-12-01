Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $136.00 to $156.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Analog Devices traded as high as $140.67 and last traded at $139.68, with a volume of 4485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.08.

ADI has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.31.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,617.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,778 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,972. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Analog Devices by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

About Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

