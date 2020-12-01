Analysts Set Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) PT at $114.45

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.45.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $105.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $3,739,096.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,428,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,510,816.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $201,845.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,815.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,631,731. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

