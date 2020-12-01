Analysts Set The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Target Price at $124.80

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 132.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 416.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 15.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.3% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $129.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.30. The Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $141.87.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

