Analyzing BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) and The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) and BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for The ONE Group Hospitality and BBQ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The ONE Group Hospitality 0 0 1 0 3.00 BBQ 0 0 0 0 N/A

The ONE Group Hospitality presently has a consensus price target of $1.75, indicating a potential downside of 47.45%. Given The ONE Group Hospitality’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe The ONE Group Hospitality is more favorable than BBQ.

Volatility and Risk

The ONE Group Hospitality has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBQ has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The ONE Group Hospitality and BBQ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The ONE Group Hospitality $120.68 million 0.80 $20.83 million $0.10 33.30 BBQ $82.27 million 0.51 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A

The ONE Group Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than BBQ.

Profitability

This table compares The ONE Group Hospitality and BBQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The ONE Group Hospitality 9.74% -7.44% -1.09% BBQ 5.48% -12.03% -2.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.4% of The ONE Group Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of BBQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of The ONE Group Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of BBQ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The ONE Group Hospitality beats BBQ on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc., a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations. Its hospitality food and beverage solutions include developing, managing, and operating restaurants, bars, rooftops, pools, banqueting, catering, private dining rooms, room service, and mini bars. The company operates restaurants primarily under the STK and Kona Grill brands. As of December 31, 2019, the Company owned, operated, managed, or licensed 55 venues, including 20 STKs and 24 Kona Grills in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 27, 2020, it had 139 restaurants, including 48 company-owned restaurants and 91 franchise-operated restaurants in 28 states and three countries. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

