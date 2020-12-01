Analyzing Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) & Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL)

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) and Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Conduent has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Global has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Conduent and Heritage Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent $4.47 billion 0.20 -$1.93 billion $0.62 6.81 Heritage Global $26.17 million 2.29 $3.90 million N/A N/A

Heritage Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Conduent.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Conduent shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Conduent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Heritage Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Conduent and Heritage Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent -16.35% 11.40% 3.16% Heritage Global 17.16% 36.25% 19.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Conduent and Heritage Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent 0 2 1 0 2.33 Heritage Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

Conduent currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.03%. Given Conduent’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Conduent is more favorable than Heritage Global.

Summary

Heritage Global beats Conduent on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services. The Transportation segment offers systems and support comprising of mission-critical mobility and payment solutions to government clients. The company also provides end-user customer experience, transaction processing, commercial healthcare, human resource, and learning services; government healthcare, payment solutions, child support and labor workforce, and federal services; and tolling, transit, photo and parking, and computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location solutions. Conduent Incorporated is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc. is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets. Heritage Global Inc. acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities; surplus industrial machinery and equipment; industrial inventories; accounts receivable portfolios; intellectual property; and entire business enterprises. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

