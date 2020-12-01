Analyzing Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) and At Home Group (NYSE:HOME)

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) and At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tile Shop and At Home Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tile Shop $340.35 million 0.69 -$4.46 million N/A N/A At Home Group $1.37 billion 0.89 -$214.43 million $0.57 33.23

Tile Shop has higher earnings, but lower revenue than At Home Group.

Risk & Volatility

Tile Shop has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, At Home Group has a beta of 2.92, meaning that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tile Shop and At Home Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tile Shop 0 0 0 0 N/A At Home Group 1 6 5 0 2.33

At Home Group has a consensus price target of $15.03, indicating a potential downside of 20.67%. Given At Home Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe At Home Group is more favorable than Tile Shop.

Profitability

This table compares Tile Shop and At Home Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tile Shop -0.88% -2.16% -0.74% At Home Group -35.75% 14.74% 2.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Tile Shop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of At Home Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of Tile Shop shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of At Home Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

At Home Group beats Tile Shop on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands. The company also manufactures setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, sealers, and accessories, including installation tools, shower and bath shelves, drains, and similar products under the Superior brand name. As of December 16, 2019, it operated 143 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc. operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments. As of June 04, 2020, it operated 219 stores in 40 states. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

