Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) (LON:APF) Shares Gap Up to $100.40

Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) (LON:APF)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $100.40, but opened at $104.80. Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) shares last traded at $105.00, with a volume of 368,242 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $203.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 105.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 121.39.

Get Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -101.45%.

Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) Company Profile (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.