Anyswap Trading Down 3% This Week (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Anyswap has a total market cap of $3.73 million and $1.66 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap token can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002216 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00027459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00159237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.82 or 0.00914634 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00224706 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.00452521 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00158588 BTC.

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,747,261 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

Anyswap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

