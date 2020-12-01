Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,046 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of AON worth $74,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AON. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,000,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,579,000 after buying an additional 182,820 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth $897,710,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,333,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,816,000 after buying an additional 29,368 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of AON by 29.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,956,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,331,000 after buying an additional 665,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,649,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,363,000 after buying an additional 10,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John G. Bruno bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 69,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $204.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Aon Plc has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.11 and a 200 day moving average of $198.47.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon Plc will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.75.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.