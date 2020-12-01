Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,341,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,008 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $276,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in AON by 5.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 97,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in AON during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in AON by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 75,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in AON by 14.9% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in AON by 4.6% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 34,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.55 per share, with a total value of $1,865,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John G. Bruno acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON stock opened at $204.89 on Tuesday. Aon Plc has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.47. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.75.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

