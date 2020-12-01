APIX Price Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last seven days, APIX has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One APIX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular exchanges. APIX has a market cap of $7.39 million and $295,381.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APIX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00027459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00159237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.82 or 0.00914634 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00224706 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.00452521 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00158588 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,471,503 tokens. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform.

Buying and Selling APIX

APIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.