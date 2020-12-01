Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AINV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apollo Investment from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Apollo Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Apollo Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Apollo Investment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.82.

Shares of AINV opened at $10.85 on Friday. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.35.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. The firm had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is presently 57.41%.

In other Apollo Investment news, CEO Howard Widra bought 15,000 shares of Apollo Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $160,350.00. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Apollo Investment by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

