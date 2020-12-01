Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.81.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,617,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 20,727 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,145,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 82,639 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 785,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 310,191 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,162,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 68,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGTC stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a market cap of $114.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.62.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

