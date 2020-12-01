Applied Molecular Transport Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMTI) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Applied Molecular Transport’s (NASDAQ:AMTI) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 2nd. Applied Molecular Transport had issued 11,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 5th. The total size of the offering was $154,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the end of Applied Molecular Transport’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

AMTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut Applied Molecular Transport from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. Applied Molecular Transport has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.24.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). On average, analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,847,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 118,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).

