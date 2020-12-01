AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Purchased by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of AptarGroup worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 801,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,754,000 after purchasing an additional 342,311 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,119,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,354,000 after purchasing an additional 285,488 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $16,198,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,666,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,592,000 after acquiring an additional 121,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,638,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,534,000 after acquiring an additional 81,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $126.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.29 and its 200-day moving average is $115.74. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $759.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total transaction of $278,863.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

