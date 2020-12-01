ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $23.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ArcelorMittal traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 57856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 17.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 10.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 22.1% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.94.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

