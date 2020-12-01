Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) & Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Head to Head Analysis

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) and Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of Avinger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Avinger shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avinger and Arch Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger $9.13 million 2.73 -$19.45 million ($3.18) -0.09 Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.55 million N/A N/A

Arch Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avinger.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Avinger and Arch Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger 0 1 1 0 2.50 Arch Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Avinger presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 241.30%. Arch Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $1.38, indicating a potential upside of 709.78%. Given Arch Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arch Therapeutics is more favorable than Avinger.

Profitability

This table compares Avinger and Arch Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger -226.95% -234.16% -69.35% Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -131.69%

Volatility & Risk

Avinger has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Therapeutics has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arch Therapeutics beats Avinger on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The company's lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company markets and sells its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops products based on its technology to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Its primary product candidate is AC5 Devices, a product containing synthetic biocompatible peptides that comprise naturally occurring amino acids to achieve hemostasis in skin wounds and in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

