Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Acquired by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,670,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,645 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 7.81% of Arco Platform worth $68,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the second quarter valued at $164,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 33.7% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Arco Platform in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCE opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. Arco Platform Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.08 million, a PE ratio of -162.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average is $43.20.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.03). Arco Platform had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 7.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub raised Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

