Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.03 EPS

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 7.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%.

Shares of ARCE stock opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $936.08 million, a P/E ratio of -162.04 and a beta of 0.86. Arco Platform has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.20.

ARCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

