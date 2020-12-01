Ardor (ARDR) Trading Up 13.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0694 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $69.36 million and approximately $16.20 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007349 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00008694 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000050 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00022036 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.