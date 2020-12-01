Argentex Group Plc (AGFX.L) (LON:AGFX) Shares Gap Up to $124.00

Argentex Group Plc (AGFX.L) (LON:AGFX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $124.00, but opened at $130.00. Argentex Group Plc (AGFX.L) shares last traded at $124.00, with a volume of 18,068 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 111.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 134.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69. The firm has a market cap of $164.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79.

Argentex Group Plc (AGFX.L) Company Profile (LON:AGFX)

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange services for businesses worldwide. Its product offering includes spot, forward, and options FX capabilities provided primarily through voice broking channels. The company serves corporate, institutional, and private clients. Argentex Group PLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

