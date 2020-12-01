Argus Boosts Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target to $120.00

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price target increased by Argus from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $107.84 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $109.46. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.24.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

