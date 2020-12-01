ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:ARYBU)

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II’s (OTCMKTS:ARYBU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, December 2nd. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II had issued 13,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 5th. The total size of the offering was $130,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS:ARYBU opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $13.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter worth $1,037,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 499,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 199,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter valued at about $256,000.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry in the United States and other developed countries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

