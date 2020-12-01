ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €395.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €395.00 ($464.71) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €375.00 ($441.18) price target on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €405.00 ($476.47) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €375.00 ($441.18) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €340.50 ($400.59).

