At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Shares Sold by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in At Home Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in At Home Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get At Home Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of At Home Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.02.

HOME stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. At Home Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $515.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.00 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip L. Francis purchased 10,000 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 5,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $104,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 27,003 shares of company stock valued at $385,796 and sold 82,998 shares valued at $1,702,550. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

At Home Group Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.