Aufman Associates Inc Buys New Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Aufman Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 322.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,166,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,292,000 after purchasing an additional 890,243 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,365,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 966.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 773,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 700,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 156.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 605,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OMI shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,527.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMI stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.25. 7,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436,829. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

