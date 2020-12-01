Aufman Associates Inc Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Aufman Associates Inc decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.99. 93,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,303,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.41. The company has a market cap of $221.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

