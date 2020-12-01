Aufman Associates Inc Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Aufman Associates Inc lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.3% of Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 13.6% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 25.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 273,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,963,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $105.65. The company had a trading volume of 46,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,728,275. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $105.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

