Aufman Associates Inc Sells 437 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Aufman Associates Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.7% of Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $71,000.

Shares of VEU traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.66. 8,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,630,751. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

