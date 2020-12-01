Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,711,845 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 77,982 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises 1.9% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Autodesk worth $395,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $909,538,000 after purchasing an additional 826,536 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,125,316 shares of the software company’s stock worth $261,928,000 after acquiring an additional 600,473 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in Autodesk by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 627,201 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $150,020,000 after purchasing an additional 412,001 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Autodesk by 6,196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 328,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 478,031 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $111,176,000 after acquiring an additional 252,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.12.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $73,104.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,106 shares of company stock valued at $691,806. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $283.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 145.95, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.27. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $282.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

