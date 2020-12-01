Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $287.00 price target on the stock. Autodesk traded as high as $283.47 and last traded at $278.10, with a volume of 5013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $280.23.

According to Zacks, “Autodesk’s third-quarter fiscal 2021 results benefited from higher subscription revenues, gross margin expansion and lower operating expenses. Rapid adoption of BIM 360 products and success of the maintenance to subscription (M2S) program drove revenues. We believe higher demand for Autodesk’s cloud-based products, mobile solutions and design suites will drive the top line over the long haul. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, Autodesk’s top line has been negatively impacted by the ongoing business model transition from perpetual licenses to cloud-based services and migration of maintenance plan customers to subscription plan offerings. Also, sluggish growth in Maintenance revenues and unfavorable currency in the rest of fiscal 2021 are headwinds. Renewal rates are expected to decline in the near term.”

ADSK has been the topic of several other reports. Griffin Securities upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.12.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $73,104.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,106 shares of company stock valued at $691,806. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,250 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,176,000 after buying an additional 22,729 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 27.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the software company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 78.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 31.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the software company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.27. The company has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 145.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

