Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $6.44 EPS

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $6.44, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.77 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Autohome updated its Q4 2020

ATHM stock opened at $94.42 on Tuesday. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.08.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 86 Research started coverage on Autohome in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.10 to $117.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Autohome from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

