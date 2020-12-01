Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Holdings Trimmed by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $456,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $19,660,527 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.93.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $173.88 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.83 and its 200-day moving average is $146.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.