Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,690,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108,313 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $375,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,758,000 after buying an additional 2,030,189 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7,737.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 939,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,023,000 after buying an additional 927,314 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,786,267,000 after buying an additional 912,395 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 1,481,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,631,000 after buying an additional 907,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,609,739,000 after buying an additional 855,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Cowen downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.93.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $19,660,527. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $173.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.98. The stock has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

