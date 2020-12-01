Avacta Group Plc (AVCT.L) (LON:AVCT) Shares Gap Down to $122.00

Avacta Group Plc (AVCT.L) (LON:AVCT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $122.00, but opened at $116.00. Avacta Group Plc (AVCT.L) shares last traded at $123.30, with a volume of 1,545,184 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 150.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 150.87. The company has a current ratio of 19.28, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $411.07 million and a P/E ratio of -14.74.

Avacta Group Plc (AVCT.L) (LON:AVCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (3.74) (($0.05)) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Avacta Group Plc will post -11.1693099 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alastair Smith sold 248,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.35), for a total value of £447,377.40 ($584,501.44).

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health segments. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

