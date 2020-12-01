Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AVVIY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Aviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Aviva from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of Aviva stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.14. Aviva has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35.

Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

