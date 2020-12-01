Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Aviva from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Aviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $8.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. Aviva has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

