Aviva plc (AV.L)’s (AV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2020

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) (LON:AV) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on the stock.

AV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) from GBX 366 ($4.78) to GBX 349 ($4.56) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) in a report on Monday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 369.82 ($4.83).

Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 287.60 ($3.76) on Friday. Aviva plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 430.40 ($5.62). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 287.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 280.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Aviva plc (AV.L)’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 2.18%. Aviva plc (AV.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.

In other Aviva plc (AV.L) news, insider Amanda Blanc bought 324,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, with a total value of £1,000,651.96 ($1,307,358.19). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of £6,786.08 ($8,866.06).

Aviva plc (AV.L) Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

