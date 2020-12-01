Aviva plc (AV.L)’s (AV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) (LON:AV) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on the stock.

AV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) from GBX 366 ($4.78) to GBX 349 ($4.56) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) in a report on Monday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 369.82 ($4.83).

Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 287.60 ($3.76) on Friday. Aviva plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 430.40 ($5.62). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 287.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 280.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Aviva plc (AV.L)’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 2.18%. Aviva plc (AV.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.

In other Aviva plc (AV.L) news, insider Amanda Blanc bought 324,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, with a total value of £1,000,651.96 ($1,307,358.19). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of £6,786.08 ($8,866.06).

Aviva plc (AV.L) Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

