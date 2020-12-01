AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) Given a €22.44 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) has been given a €22.44 ($26.40) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CS. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €24.10 ($28.35) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA SA (CS.PA) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €22.94 ($26.99).

Shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) stock opened at €19.71 ($23.19) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is €16.93. AXA SA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA (CS.PA) Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

