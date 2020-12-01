Azimuth Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,850 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter worth $266,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 20.7% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 87.1% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 22,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter worth $415,000. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Goldman Sachs BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.64% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GSBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

