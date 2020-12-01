Azimuth Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,909 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,593,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,412 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 562,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $64.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.87. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $66.36.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

