Azimuth Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,155 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its position in Citigroup by 496.0% during the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 34.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE C opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.70.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

