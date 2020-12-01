Azimuth Capital Management LLC Acquires 340 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,831,000 after buying an additional 102,312 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after buying an additional 11,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Eaton by 897.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $121.11 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $123.67. The company has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

