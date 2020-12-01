Azimuth Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,937 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.0% during the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.51. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $50.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

