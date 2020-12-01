Azimuth Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 90,528 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 90,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,554,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Graco at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,231,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 10.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,691,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,174,000 after acquiring an additional 361,935 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 77.2% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 736,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after acquiring an additional 320,892 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 33.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,206,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,903,000 after acquiring an additional 302,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth $13,640,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $67.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.74. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $69.91.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Several research firms recently commented on GGG. ValuEngine cut shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other Graco news, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 54,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $3,660,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,762,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 55,800 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $3,740,274.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,955,254.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,982 shares of company stock worth $16,106,571 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

