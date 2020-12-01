Azimuth Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 66,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 46,320 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 35,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 11,953 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 525,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,732,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.28. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of -82.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

In other news, Director Damme Alexandre Van purchased 13,849,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Guggenheim raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

