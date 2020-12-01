Azimuth Capital Management LLC Buys 1,967 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,880 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Amedisys worth $7,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $378,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,570 shares in the company, valued at $7,704,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.44, for a total value of $230,529.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,386 shares of company stock worth $3,218,600. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMED. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.54.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $244.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.54. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.95 and a 1-year high of $273.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $544.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.09 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.