Azimuth Capital Management LLC Buys 493 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.93.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $237.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 86.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.18.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.98%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

