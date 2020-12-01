Azimuth Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,177 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 141.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock opened at $179.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $181.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.77.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total transaction of $863,090.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,522 shares of company stock worth $7,596,518. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

