Azimuth Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,454,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,875,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,499,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,316 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,036,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,257,000 after acquiring an additional 695,284 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $232.50 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $102.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.75.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

In other news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares in the company, valued at $59,993,549.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $248,377.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,771.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,071,876. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

